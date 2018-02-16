Exclusive: Gove-Johnson split prompts fears of soft Brexit

Catherine Neilan

Fears are growing among pro-Leavers that a split between Michael Gove and Boris Johnson could result in the Cabinet balance tipping in favour of a soft Brexit.

Gove and Johnson, who campaigned together for Vote Leave, are at odds over regulatory alignment, with the environment secretary understood to increasingly favour a closer relationship after Brexit.

Johnson set out his own views about the need for managed divergence this week, and while he made clear that regulatory alignment could be maintained in some areas, the foreign secretary stressed that should not mean “we should commit as a matter of treaty that for ever and a day we should be locked in permanent congruence with the EU".

The pair are due to meet at Theresa May’s hastily arranged Chequers away-day, scheduled for after the Prime Minister returns from Germany, where it is hoped a formal position on Brexit can be thrashed out after last week’s two-day meeting failed to result in a compromise.

One source told City A.M.: “The word on the street is that Michael will be the guy who comes to Chequers and sides with the PM and [Remainers] Hammond, Olly Robbins and Jeremy Heywood, and Boris will be left slightly on his own.”

Pro-Leave figures are “very concerned about where Michael is on this”, the source added, noting it would “fracture” the alliance because of Gove’s position as the “intellectual heavyweight” during the course of the campaign.

While it is not thought that the Single Market or customs union remain viable options, Gove's shift could pave the way for the government to push for a “customs arrangement” with the EU – something which arch-Brexiters have warned would be a betrayal of the referendum result.

A second Leave source said the confusion within the Cabinet meant government was still far from having a settled position, but noted the question of the Northern Irish border meant some form of customs arrangement would be necessary.

Gove was being “more pragmatic” than Johnson on this matter, but the pair agreed alignment would be necessary in areas such as Open Skies “which will definitely annoy some backbenchers”.

"This could harm Johnson’s leadership ambitions once again, resulting in him being “pipped to the post as the Brexit candidate by Jacob [Rees-Mogg],” said the first source, noting there was a real chance a contest could be triggered if Brexiters felt the Prime Minister was not staying true to the vote.

“That leaves him a real quandary,” he added.

