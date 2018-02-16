Oliver Gill

Asda and Morrisons today chopped fuel prices for the second time in one week.

Some 2p has been cut from petrol prices by the supermarket duo. Asda has taken 1p off diesel prices and Morrisons 2p.

The latest round of cuts comes after Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury's announced a 2p reduction of petrol and diesel prices last Friday.

The total 4p fall in petrol mirrors a recent decline in wholesale prices.

Oil prices have fallen in recent weeks, and supermarkets – under pressure from driving groups – have passed the savings on, hoping to entice customers into stores during the sometimes benign half-term holiday season.

"Morrisons is doing its best to pass on the benefit of lower wholesale fuel prices as soon as it can and always keeps fuel prices far below the UK average. We hope that this will benefit drivers around the half term holidays," said senior buyer Ashley Myers.

Read more: It is on: Petrol price war kicks off

Yesterday the RAC said new price reductions were warranted after oil prices hit $61.46 per barrel – their lowest level since mid-November.

“In order to be fair to motorists the big four supermarket fuel retailers should really make further cuts as the wholesale price is still falling," said RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams.

"There is clearly scope for both petrol and diesel to be slashed by another 2p a litre at least. We hope they are not resting on their laurels, thinking they’ve done enough to keep motorists quiet by announcing some cuts last week when the wholesale price continues to go lower and lower."

Read more: RAC: Big Four supermarkets should slash petrol prices by at least 2p