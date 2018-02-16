Friday 16 February 2018 12:35pm

Winter Olympics: Team GB win first medal as Dom Parsons upsets the odds with bronze in men's skeleton

 
Joe Hall
Follow Joe
Dom Parsons Winter Olympics
Parsons: Skeleton was a rollercoas (Source: Getty)

Team GB’s wait for a Winter Olympics medal is finally over — and they have a 30-year-old PhD student to thank.

Britain’s Dom Parsons secured bronze in the men’s skeleton after pipping five-time world champion and two-time Olympic silver medallist Martins Dukurs to a podium place by 0.11 seconds.

Parsons, a rank outsider ahead of the Olympics, is Britain’s first men’s skeleton medal winner for over half a century — John Crammond in 1948 the last man to do so.

Read more: Winter Olympics 2018 - Controversial Team GB skeleton suit approved despite questions from rivals surprised by British sliders' improvements

His victory comes after a week-long drought for Great Britain in Pyeongchang after medal hopefuls Katie Ormerod and Elise Christie both came unstuck in the snowboarding and 500m short-track speed skating.

Yet Parsons, who had only once before ever featured on a podium on the skeleton work circuit — in 2013, moved into the bronze medal position after registering a combined time of 3:22.20 after his four runs and stayed there after Dukurs’ shaky final attempt.

“That was a bit of a rollercoaster and it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said Parsons.

“I thought I’d lost it after that fourth run. It felt like it had gone — I thought I’d binned it. But Martins Dukurs has made some more mistakes and he’s the last person I’d expect that from — he’s been dominant for so many years. It’s just those little hundredths making a difference — it’s so close at the top.”

Parsons' efforts were aided by Team GB's state-of-the-art skeleton suits which utilised cutting edge technology also worn by Britain's all-conquering cyclists at the last three summer Olympics.

Rivals had questioned the legality of the suits, but they were approved by governing body the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation.

Related articles

Top British Olympic official sent home after security guard row
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff

The Winter Olympics were hit by a cyber attack
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics: What to watch and storylines to follow
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff