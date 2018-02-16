Lucy White

A Cardiff call centre of supermarket giant Tesco has finally closed, wiping 1,100 jobs off the company's books.

The Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) said it had made "huge efforts to reverse the announcement", which was made in June last year, but was unable to prevent Tesco going ahead.

The call centre operations will now be moved to Dundee.

"Usdaw reps on site fought hard to keep the call centre open, challenging the business case through the consultation period, but once it became clear we couldn’t achieve that, we had to focus on getting the best deal for members and helping them find alternative work," said Usdaw chief divisional officer Nick Ireland.

"A successful jobs fair was organised, alongside courses on CV writing and interview skills."

Last June, Tesco also announced it would be cutting 1,200 jobs in its head office. Just last month, it said another net 800 jobs would disappear.

Compliance with the National Living Wage and pressure from low-cost retailers such as Aldi and Lidl has forced Tesco to try and make savings where possible.

