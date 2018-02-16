Here are the new homes going on sale in London this weekend

Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Sutton Point, Sutton

From £280,000

Homes opposite a popular commuter station in Zone 5 are on the market. New shops, offices and a public square join 332 new studio to three bedroom apartments, a hotel and a health club close to Sutton station, with a 25min journey time into Victoria and a 33min commute into Blackfriars. For frequent flyers, Gatwick Airport is half an hour away and Heathrow is 40mins away.

Call Knight Frank on 020 3826 0673 or visit suttonpoint.co.uk

Fitzroy Gate, Old Isleworth

From £1.4m for a four bed house

A five bedroom show home is going on sale on the borders of Richmond and St Margarets this weekend. Designed by Vesta Interiors, the homes is part of a community of gated family houses and refurbished historical buildings on a seven acre site on the banks of the Thames. There are 39 homes on a Grade II Listed estate in the London borough of Hounslow that has been restored by St James, part of the Berkeley Group of developers. Isleworth Rail station runs trains directly into London Waterloo.

Call 020 3432 2981 or visit fitzroygate.co.uk

Blake Tower, City of London

From £1.465m for a two bed apartment

Live in the Brutalist splendour of the Barbican Estate in the refurbished Blake Tower. Only seven apartments remain on sale, but a new show apartment is opening up this weekend for prospective buyers. In total, there are 74 luxury flats and penthouses on sale, but the show flat is designed by Conran and Partners. Situated on the eighth floor, a rep from DAPA interiors will be on hand to talk buyers through the industrial decor from 10am to 4pm. It’s also a short walk from Barbican tube and Farringdon, with Crossrail coming this year.

Call 020 3430 6920 or visit blaketower.com

The Connaught Collection, Barnet

From £545,000

The first homes are going on sale in The Connaught Collection, a series of new builds in Muswell Hill. Situated in a cul-de-sac next to Highgate Wood, there will be 26 one, two and three bedroom apartments on the market from this weekend. Every one has a private balcony and terrace and the upper properties enjoy views over Highgate Wood and Alexandra Palace. The homes also come with bespoke fitted furniture and an integrated music system. Highgate and East Finchley tube stations are nearby, too

Call Stone Real Estate on 020 7043 8888.

Oaklands Hamlet, Chigwell

From £166,250 for a 25 per cent share

A rare opportunity to part-buy part-rent a large family home has come up on the London/Essex borders. New five bedroom houses are available through the Shared Ownership affordability scheme, where buyers can increase the share of the property until they own it outright. Each of the 11 homes comes with a private garden and parking and a dual water system to reduce utility bills. Surrounded by 53 acres of countryside, commuters can catch the Central Line from Hainault for Crossrail from Chadwell Heath from 2019.

Call 020 8522 2223 or visit lqpricedin.co.uk