Mark Dion: Theatre of the Natural World

Melissa York

The Whitechapel Gallery

Not all of us can be David Attenborough or Charles Darwin, but we can all visit this solo exhibition by American artist Mark Dion and get a taste of what it’s like to be an explorer of the natural world.

Inspired by Victorian taxidermy and the cabinet of curiosities, this show confronts the visitor with six large-scale immersive installations commissioned between the 1990s and the present.

It kicks off with an enormous aviary – something of a Dion speciality – containing 22 real zebra finches, all chattering incessantly as they hop between 600 books on the natural sciences.

Stepping inside this hive of activity, filled with the sound of chirpy nattering and the frantic flutter of tiny wings, is truly transporting. From the gritty realism of Whitechapel High Street, to the wonders of the Galapagos in a moment.

Naturalists’ studies are also recreated here with loving care, with just enough original, sometimes fictional, material to warrant their categorisation as a pastiche rather than a reconstruction.

A hefty display case filled with items found during the Thames Dig proves there are things worth discovering closer to home, too, part of a project Dion set up on the South Bank before the opening of the Tate Modern. Drawers upon drawers of plastic Sprite caps mingle with rusty nails, shaving razors and the bones of small river dwellers, suspended gruesomely in liquid-filled jars.

The finale is a faux ‘room of wonders’, a series of fake fossils rendered phosporescent under UV light that appear to be suspended in the air. It’s the perfect way to end a show that combines the eerie fascination of the Victorian freakshow with the wholesome wonders of the natural world.