Diamond Naga Siu

The state-controlled bank of Russia, VTB, is vying to take over most of the country’s top discount grocery chain from its founder and chief executive officer Sergey Galitskiy.

Magnit, founded in 1994 when Galitskiy was only 27 years old, announced with VTB today that the bank bought 29.1 per cent of the grocery store’s shares, which leaves Galitskiy with only three per cent of his brainchild.

“It was a difficult decision, I founded this company. But nothing lasts forever," Galitsky said during the signing ceremony in Sochi. “The final push came from the fact that the company’s investors stopped seeing eye-to-eye with its shareholders over what the situation looks like going forward.”

His chief financial officer Khachatur Pombukhchan will take over as chief executive if the board approves the decision.

Though the RUB 138bn (£1.74bn) deal is still pending approval from the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation - the necessary paperwork has yet to be submitted - VTB chairman Andrey Kostin said the company plans to develop Magnit, the largest retail network in Russia, even further.

It currently has over 14,00 locations in the country - convenience stores, hypermarkets, cosmetics shops and family stores - and is the world’s fourth largest supermarket. But since September and amid an economic downturn, Magnit’s share price has fallen 49 per cent on the Moscow Exchange due to its competitor X5.

The company in January said paying dividends by the end of the year was unlikely, but Magnit and VTB said today they hope to partially pay out their shareholders as soon as the second half of 2018 and will even consider a share repurchase plan for this year.

“We hope that our experience, coupled with the financial resources of VTB, will help bring Magnit up to a good, new level of development,” Kostin said. But a spokesperson for the bank said after the announcement that VTB will not increase its stakes in Magnit.