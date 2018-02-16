The York Realist

Melissa York

The York Realist

Donmar Warehouse

Eh up, this is a right proper revival of The York Realist by Peter Gill, a play set entirely around the kitchen table of a dilapidated cottage in the Yorkshire Dales.

Though it was only written in 2001, its cast of characters are so recognisable and enduring that it feels like its been around for four decades. In fact, it owes much to playwrights like John Osborne and Harold Pinter, and would fit snugly into a season of 50s domestic dramas alongside Look Back in Anger and The Birthday Party.

This frustrated love story, told over a number of years, follows George, a salt-of-the-earth farmhand, who falls in love with John, a jaunty London-type who’s in town temporarily to direct the York Mystery Plays, a localised Bible retelling that dates back to medieval times.

Written under the pseudonym The York Realist, the title doesn’t just allude to the plays’ author, but the conflict at the heart of this central relationship. Could George ever really leave the farm for his fantasy life in the big city, or is it time he ‘got real’ about the limitations of his class and – at the time, illegal – sexual yearnings?

Endearing performances and Robert Hastie’s deft directorial touch create a quietly gripping drama about the parallel lives we extinguish when we fail to act on our impulses.