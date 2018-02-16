Oliver Gill

Utility firms are to be slapped with big bills for digging up roads at busy times of the day, under government plans announced today.

Ministers hope a new nationwide scheme will see the end of roadworks with no-one working on them.

Roadworks cost the UK economy an estimated £4bn a year from employee lateness and delayed deliveries.

Gas, electricity, broadband and other utility firms will be charged up to £2,500 a day for works at peak times. This will incentivise companies to work outside of rush hour or collaborate with other companies to stop roads being dug up multiple times, the government said.

The national implementation follows a successful trial in the south-east of the UK.

Transport minister Jo Johnson said:

Drivers often see red when roadworks cause them delays, especially if no one is working on them

"Lane rental has seen a massive drop in disruption to drivers as utility companies have changed when and where they carry out work. Now we want millions of motorists around England to get the same benefits."

Read more: Lord Adonis says artificial intelligence could help cut train delays

Some of lane rental trials took place in London. Since being introduced in 2015, utility firms have worked together more than 600 times, up from 100 times beforehand.

RAC head of policy Nicholas Lyes said the national rollout was "very welcome".

He added: "While motorists accept that some roadworks and congestion are unavoidable, lengthy and unnecessary queues are incredibly frustrating.

"Congestion on our roads and journey time reliability are growing concerns for motorists so introducing lane rental should encourage better planning and coordination of roadworks, and mean utility works are completed in a swifter, more efficient manner."

Read more: It's official: Congestion Charge fines are increasing in January