Friday 16 February 2018 10:31am

To Russia, without love: Parcelhero wants Russia to foot a £213m bill from the NotPetya malware cyber attack

 
Lucy White
FRANCE-INTERNET-INFORMATION-TECHNOLOGY-SECURITY-COMPUTER
NotPetya spread across 64 countries (Source: Getty)

Delivery broker ParcelHero has today demanded that Russia pay £213m for the damage suffered by TNT and Fedex in last year's NotPetya cyber attack.

Parcelhero's comments come as Lord Ahmad, the foreign office minister for cybersecurity, yesterday blamed Russia for the NotPetya malware attack which spread across the globe and caused businesses to lose millions of pounds.

Though it appeared to start in Ukraine, the NotPetya malware spread across 64 countries infecting systems in businesses such as WPP, Maersk and Reckitt Benckiser.

Read more: Firms could be shocked at financial fallout from Petya and Wannacry cyber attacks, warns Lloyd's of London

"Now the UK Government has confirmed Russia was behind last June’s NotPetya ransomware attack, Russia should foot the bill for the impact on TNT’s global shipping operations," said Parcelhero's David Jinks.

"TNT staff on the ground worked miracles last summer keeping shipments moving and stemming the backlog caused by the impact of the virus on TNT’s systems. Amazingly, the vast majority of TNT Express services resumed during the quarter, but there was significant disruption to TNT’s customers and those booking TNT shipments through ParcelHero."

TNT had recently been acquired by Fedex, which reported profits slashed by $300m due to the attack. "It’s not only TNT that suffered – its many business and domestic users had to endure delays and even some lost shipments during the crisis," Jinks added.

NotPetya is a more harmful descendant of the Petya ransomware which became widespread in 2016. Unlike Petya, which encrypts files so a computer is unusable and demands a bitcoin payment to resolve this, NotPetya damages files beyond repair and is therefore classed as a malware.

Read more: Amazon is launching a shipping company

As well as cooperating with western authorities over the cyber attacks, Jinks claimed that Russia must to more to allow logistics companies to operate in the country.

Back in 2014 Russia introduced new requirements to fill in paperwork for overseas deliveries to private addresses, which Jinks said were "excessive" and prevented western businesses delivering to Russia.

With Russia hosting the football World Cup later this year, this system may come under pressure.

Read more: Russia World Cup 2018: Clouds still hanging over Fifa and its tournament host with just over a year to go

Tags

Related articles

Most global firms have no clue what a cyber attack will cost them
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Cyber security is a job for chief executives, not just the IT team
Cindy Provin
Cindy Provin | Contributor

The Winter Olympics were hit by a cyber attack
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff