Jack Ma, the Alibaba founder and chief executive officer, is taking his acting debut worldwide today - the first day of the Chinese New Year.

Alibaba Pictures Group, his film production company housed under Alibaba Group, announced the global release of its martial arts movie Gong Shou Dao yesterday.

"We're proud to be launching this film across the world, especially on the most important day in the Chinese calendar," said Wei Zhang, the Alibaba Pictures president.

"Our main ambition for this film is to promote Taiji and other martial arts not only to celebrate their rich histories, but also to highlight Taiji's emphasis on harmony and balance."

The 24-minute movie features masters of eight different martial arts forms: Taiji, Taekwondo, Wing Chun, sumo, boxing, free combat, snap kick and Muay Thai. Jet Li, an accomplished martial artist and actor, produced the movie with Ma, with a view to helping revitalize a passion for martial arts in China.

"Most people think Taiji is just a sport practiced by old people," Zhang said. But since the movie’s 11 November release last year, Gong Shou Dao has received over 170m views in China, so they believe the movie will resonate with audiences around the world too. Ma believes that martial arts is a global language and even taught a six-class Taiji course for entrepreneurs. He also uses its principles for his business.

"Calm down - there is always a way out. And keep yourself balanced,” Ma said by way of explaining the philosophy.

"Business is a competition, and competition is fun. Business is not like a battlefield — you die or I win. Business, even if you die, I may not win."

Gong Shou Dao is now available online for free.