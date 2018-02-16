In a torrent of email, say it with a letter

Martin Loat

What would your partner think if instead of a carefully handpicked card with a sentimental message, you had sent them an eCard this Valentine’s Day?

The odds of having to spend 14 February sleeping on the sofa would probably be pretty high.

Despite best efforts, eCards never really took off.

People like to receive a card in the post and feel it in their hands. By taking a Valentine’s card online, you take away some of the meaning and personality – and that’s not a good look when you’re trying to impress, and avoid sleeping on the sofa.

The same can be true in business. While email marketing can be effective, sending paper mail can make someone feel special and valued in a way that isn’t possible via other channels.

This is why we are seeing a resurgence of mail, and technology is enabling marketeers to utilise it like never before.

Inkpact understands the value of this re-emerging trend.

It fills the gap between sending an email and meeting in person by letting busy executives send a message through the platform, and one of its “Scribe Tribe” will write it up in beautiful handwriting and pop it in the post.

Big brands are also looking to use mail to make their customers feel valued.

Technology now allows for a piece of post to be automatically sent as a result of a digital interaction, otherwise known as programmatic direct mail.

Combining a traditional channel with this technologically means that it’s never been easier to send a personalised message to customers that brands know they are going to read and cherish.

Paperplanes is the UK’s only true programmatic direct mail provider.

It’s already working with brands such as Yopa, Continental Tyres, and JD Williams to deliver programmatic campaigns.

The results have so far have been staggering. Continental Tyres, for example, has seen an increase in average transaction values of over 40 per cent since adopting programmatic direct mail.

Online petitions and social action campaigns have ballooned in popularity in recent years.

But again, digital messages are easily overlooked.

Now online campaigners can also turn campaigns into physical post with a few taps on a device.

Postbug has been described as a mashup of Moonpig and Change.org.

It allows individuals and groups who want to reach out to public figures to set up letter and postcard campaigns online which get delivered at scale as printed mail.

The charity Shelter used Postbug to allow its supporters to send postcards in large numbers to MPs in support of a recent housing bill. Some 7,200 postcards were sent.

On 19 January, the bill in question was passed.

This campaign is thought to be the biggest concerted automated postcard campaign to hit MPs for years and it had serious cut-through, with MPs sharing images of the postcards they’d received.

Next time you’re thinking of how to communicate with someone – whether that be a customer, client or politician – think about how you would feel on the 14 February opening an eCard from your crowded inbox, compared to being sent a handwritten Valentine’s card.

When everyone else has gone digital, if you really want to leave an impression, it’s time to return to physical mail.