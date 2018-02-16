Caitlin Morrison

There are two gender gaps in the technology sector, according to new research by Emolument.com: in pay and in representation.

The pay gap varies across companies of different sizes, however across all company sizes, the ratio of women to men remains the same, with three in ten roles held by women.

The biggest gender pay gap is found at smaller companies, with less than 10 employees. In these firms, the gap is 28 per cent. In larger firms of 250 workers or more, the gap is 19 per cent.

Company size Salary - Men Salary - Women Pay gap Proportion of women 1-10 employees £40,000 £29,000 28% 3 in 10 10-50 £42,000 £34,000 19% 3 in 10 50-250 £45,000 £36,000 20% 3 in 10 250+ £47,000 £38,000 19% 3 in 10

Breaking the research down role by role, Emolument found that product management leads the way, with the lowest pay gap, at three per cent, and the highest median salary of £58,000.

However, only one in 10 data scientists or software developers is a women, which researchers said was rooted in universities and schools where fewer women study the relevant subjects for taking on data science jobs.

Company size Salary - Men Salary - Women Pay gap Proportion of women Product Management £60,000 £58,000 3% 4 in 10 Digital Marketing £36,000 £33,000 8% 5 in 10 Data Science £55,000 £50,000 9% 1 in 10 Software Development £45,000 £39,000 13% 1 in 10 Project Management £47,000 £40,000 15% 4 in 10 Business Development £51,000 £37,000 27% 3 in 10

"It is not intuitive that the technology sector, a trailblazing, forward-thinking industry, should be lagging in terms of gender pay gap. The financial sector has shown that regulation and co-ordinated action can make a systemic difference from graduate applications to board of directors ratios," said Alice Leguay, Emolument's co-founder and chief marketing officer.

"Media pressure may well encourage the technology sector to mind its current discriminatory practices, though there may be blood on the walls as it happens, as with Uber.

"More transparency is needed when it comes to pay, and not only for companies with more than 250 employees, as currently required; not only either for the financial sector, which is facing up to its failings."