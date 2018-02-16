Kate Andrews

Foreign secretary Boris Johnson has a flair for performance and a passion for philosophy.

This might explain why he took to the stage on Wednesday at an event hosted by Policy Exchange to paint the “big picture” for Brexit Britain – particularly to Remainers, at whom the speech was specifically aimed.

Johnson’s remarks struck an optimistic cord, as he called on the nation to “unite about what we all believe in” – an “outward-looking, confident” Britain, implying strongly his support for a liberal Brexit.

Read more: BoJo's pro-growth Brexit speech backed by City

While I myself am heartened by Johnson’s vision for a more global Britain, it is not obvious at all that a liberal Brexit is something everyone believes in; nor did the speech live up to claims it would lay out parts of the map on the “road to Brexit”.

Critics have lambasted Johnson’s remarks as all fluff and no facts. They have a point.

Johnson provided little in the way of negotiation updates or the government’s official position on Brexit, and while perhaps that’s not the foreign secretary's role, it is fair to ask why, in a time of such political uncertainty and instability, the government would put weight behind a Brexit speech that did not even include reference to critical pending issues, such as the Irish border.

It’s no surprise, then, that the speech has seemingly failed to win over hearts and minds, despite Johnson’s considerate effort to extend good will to Remain voters. Having a grand vision for a post-Brexit future is an asset leading up to a referendum, but 19 months post-result, it is the policies to achieve these aims that matter.

Of course, even if Johnson had such details at hand (given his history of avoiding specifics, it’s hard to know), he would not be at liberty to discuss them in such an open forum. The UK and the EU are in the midst of a very intense negotiating process, and it would be poor form and bad sense to make such details known before deals are made.

Under different circumstances, ministers could just keep quiet until there was confirmed news to share. But the precarious state of the government makes the vow of silence a luxury they can’t currently afford.

The Brexit black hole that has consumed UK politics, thanks in part to Theresa May’s lack of leadership, will continue to produce front-page headlines, with or without input from the government.

And while the negotiators play their cards close to their chest, backbenchers and pundits are writing the story of Brexit, skewing the news agenda towards their desired outcome – ranging from an ultra-hard Brexit, to thwarting the mandate to leave altogether.

Yes, there are many in public life who are productively contributing to the Brexit debate, but for every briefing paper released to lay out an Efta arrangement or to highlight the benefits of unilateral free trade, there are countless more headlines dedicated to far uglier and unhelpful topics, such as the petty squabbles within the Tory party and personal attacks on ministers – like Johnson.

If the cabinet is going to continue on with its series of Brexit vision speeches, ministers will need to produce more thought-provoking content than questions about personal red lines and resignations.

If they don’t, they will find the story of Brexit written subjectively and divisively by the pundits and hecklers, until they have lost control of the narrative completely.

Read more: Editor's Notes: City leaders are more relaxed about Brexit than you think