Retail sales came in well below expectations in January - but the figure was boosted by a rise in non-food sales, thanks to people's New Year's resolutions to "get fit and lose weight".

Official figures published this morning showed sales rose 1.6 per cent in the year to January, well below the 2.6 per cent rise expected by economists.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said was a 0.1 per cent increase in sales between December and January, with declines in all the sectors apart from non-food stores.

According to the ONS, the rise in non-food sale was largely down to sports equipment, games and toys, which rose 10.9 per cent.

"Feedback from retailers suggested that New Year’s resolutions to “get fit and lose weight” contributed to this increase of sales when compared with the previous year," the research said.

“Growth in the quantity of sporting equipment, games and toys being bought was offset by falling food sales when compared with the same month a year earlier," added Rhian Murphy, senior statistician at the ONS.

“Sporting equipment sales have grown more than usual in January 2018, following an increased uptake for gym wear.”

Earlier this week figures suggested Britain's retailers had suffered the worst January for sales and footfall in half a decade, dropping 1.2 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

“Who’d be a retailer right now?" asked Jeremy Cook, chief economist at World First, today.

"The ONS sees the longer-term picture for the retail sector as in a 'continued slowdown' and the average British consumer is looking at real wage declines, higher borrowing costs, and record levels of consumer deb.

"The average Brit has spent the past few years living the mantra 'When the going gets tough, the tough go shopping' but January’s retail sales number shows that UK consumer spending is not as hardy as it once was and this represents a real risk to first quarter GDP already.”

