Booming demand for warehouses drives developer Segro's profit

Lucy White

Property investor Segro's profits have soared on booming warehouse demand, as e-commerce has driven the need for distribution centres.

The figures

Adjusted pre-tax profit for FTSE 100-listed Segro was up 25.7 per cent to £194.2m, reflecting high customer retention rates, rental growth and a low vacancy rate in its properties.

Earnings per share reached 19.9p, up 5.9 per cent, even including a £573m rights issue of new shares in March 2017. Segro credited the rights issue, and debt refinancing, with strengthening its balance sheet – the company said it had completed £2.7bn of financing activity which had reduced the cost of debt by 2.1 per cent.

The capital value of the portfolio grew by 13.6 per cent, while Segro invested net £592m. The final dividend increased 6.1 per cent to 11.35p.

Why it's interesting

The future looks bright for Segro, as the company noted it had 1.2m square metres of development projects under construction or in advanced pre-let discussions. This total is equivalent to almost a fifth of the current portfolio, and development pipeline "is capable of generating £43m of rent".

"The company has developed more space than ever in the past year, yet demand for its warehouse space, especially among online retailers, still outstrips supply," said Lee Wild, head of equity strategy at investment platform Interactive Investor.

"Segro shares are fast approaching recent nine-year highs and trade at a premium to other warehouse developers, but a combination of growth and dividend qualities is attracting further buying interest Friday."

Liberum reiterated a "buy" rating, saying that the "continued lag in the supply response relative to strong demand should support further growth" in 2018.

What Segro said

"Occupier demand in early 2018 is strong across all our markets and supply of modern warehouse space remains constrained. The prospects for rental growth, particularly in the UK, remain good, and rental values are improving in our continental Europe urban warehouse portfolio. Investor appetite for prime warehouses remains unsated, attracted by the occupational market fundamentals," said chief executive David Sleath.

"The structural drivers of demand in our sector (urbanisation, growth of the digital economy and e-commerce) are likely to underpin occupier demand for some time to come and these, coupled with our modern, well-located assets, our current development pipeline and our land bank all offer significant opportunities for future growth."

