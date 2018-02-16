Oliver Gill

A Balfour Beatty joint venture today won a $1.95bn (£1.4bn) contract to build and operate an "automated people mover" at Los Angeles International Airport.

The award represents Balfour's first major public-private partnership in the US civil infrastructure market.

Shares nosed up 0.7 per cent in morning trading.

Along with three partners, Balfour will design and build a 2.25 mile "above ground airport transport system", connecting the airport's main terminal with its car hire facility. It will have six stations.

Balfour has a 30 per cent stake in the joint venture.

Some nine trains will be able to operate simultaneously on the railway and the contract will also include the building of moving walkways to the terminal and airport car parking.

Liberum head of research Joe Brent said: "This fits with [Balfour chief executive] Leo Quinn’s strategy to grow its US infrastructure business, which should be well positioned when cross-party support for infrastructure finally results in an agreed plan. There is no guidance on margin, but normally US contracts are bid through two-stage tendering. As there is lower risk, the US tends to be lower margin, but Infrastructure should deliver better margins than the building business."

ETX Capital senior market analyst Neil Wilson said: “Good news for Balfour Beatty with a major contract award that should help the stock shrug off the cloud of the Carillion mess that has left the shares down more than 10 per cent in the last month."

Quinn said: "This award at LAX, one of the world's busiest airports, recognises our expertise and track record for delivering critical transportation infrastructure."

