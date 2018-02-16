Top advisory firm says Booker shareholders should reject £3.7bn Tesco deal

Lucy White

A top shareholder advisory firm has advised investors in wholesaler Booker to reject a £3.7bn takeover bid from Tesco.

Calling the offer "less than compelling", Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said that the planned cash-and-shares deal was currently more favourable to Tesco shareholders, Reuters reported.

This follows a statement earlier this month from US hedge fund Sandell Asset Management, which owns a stake in Booker, saying that the fair value of Booker shares was well above what Tesco was offering.

ISS said the premium Tesco was offering was "appropriate" when compared to Booker's share price before the approach kicked off. But since then, other wholesalers had also seen their shares rise – partially eroding the premium.

ISS added that the estimated £200m synergies from the deal – the amount which Tesco expects to save through acquiring Booker – were almost the same as Booker's full year earnings before deductions estimate of £218.2m. This made the deal “extremely compelling for the acquirer”, it said.

