Alys Key

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley will receive a reduced bonus of under £1m for 2017, despite the question marks still hanging over an investigation into his conduct towards a whistleblower.

Staley is in line for around £900,000, less than half his maximum potential bonus of £1.9m, Sky News has reported.

The initial decision of the remuneration committee has yet to be finalised, sources told Sky, and will be confirmed at a board meeting next week. This will then be published alongside financial results next Thursday.

It comes as Staley faces the possibility of his 2016 bonus of £1.3m being slashed, as City watchdogs probe his treatment of a whistleblower.

In April last year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) opened an inquiry into Staley's attempts to unmask a whisteblower at Barclays.

He later apologised to shareholders for trying to reveal the identity of the employee who had written a letter raising concerns about a senior colleague in 2016.

The regulators will report their findings to Barclays in the coming weeks, and could determine that Staley will not be allowed to keep all or some of his bonus for the year in question.