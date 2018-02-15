Bill Esdaile

FINDING value in the antepost markets for next month’s Cheltenham Festival isn’t that easy, particularly in the major races which have been traded for months.

However, there are some interesting opportunities in some of the less high-profile contests and I’m going to begin with one in the National Hunt Chase over four miles on the opening day.

Irish raider MALL DINI hasn’t won since the Pertemps Final at the Festival back in 2016, but has shaped with plenty of promise over fences and looks tailor-made for this marathon contest. I was surprised not to see his name among the entries for this year’s Grand National, and he’ll most likely be aimed at the Irish equivalent after a trip to Cheltenham. There is a risk he could head back to the Kim Muir, a race in which he finished fifth in last season, but he was running on well at the death and the step up to four miles looks the sensible next step.

He can be backed each-way at 10/1 with Coral and I’m convinced he’ll be a lot shorter come the day.

While we’re on the subject of previous Cheltenham Festival winners, I’m going to have a few quid each-way on TIGER ROLL in the Cross Country Chase, also at 10/1 with Coral.

The 2014 Triumph Hurdle winner was an impressive winner of last season’s National Hunt Chase and will be bidding for his Festival hattrick in the Cross Country.

His trainer Gordon Elliott also saddles the well-fancied favourite Cause Of Causes, himself a multiple Festival winner, but Tiger Roll looks the value at three times the price.

He seems a different horse on spring ground and could easily upset the favourite.

CHELTENHAM FESTIVAL POINTERS

Mall Dini e/w 10/1 National Hunt Chase

Tiger Roll e/w 10/1 Cross Country Chase