Horse Racing Betting Tips: Wild can tame Blaklion in Haydock slog

Bill Esdaile

TRAINER Nigel Twiston- Davies likened his Grand National favourite Blaklion to Red Rum earlier this week and the nine-year-old is the hot favourite to take tomorrow’s Betfred Grand National Trial (3.15pm) at Haydock before another tilt at Aintree’s showpiece in April.

The former Cheltenham Festival RSA Chase winner finished fourth in last year’s Randox Health Grand National when running out of steam late on, but looked better than ever when landing the Becher Chase back at Aintree in December.

He jumped flawlessly on heavy ground and was too good for the likes of The Last Samuri and Highland Lodge.

The handicapper has since raised him another 8lbs for that success, which means he has to shoulder virtually a stone more than any rival.

That won’t be an easy task, although he has the same racing weight as when second in this event 12 months ago.

I’m prepared to take him on at just 5/2 with Coral as in WILD WEST WIND, he meets a very progressive horse of the same age who is also at home in these conditions.

Tom George’s runner was travelling strongly when crashing out at the 12th fence in the Coral Welsh Grand National last month and, at 7/1 with Ladbrokes, he makes plenty of each-way appeal.

Before that Chepstow spill he had won three of his previous four starts, and all three prior runs on heavy ground.

The manner of his defeat of Alfie Spinner at Chepstow in early December suggests the trip shouldn’t be a bother and this strong travelling, big horse looks just the type to stretch Blaklion.

Looking at the others, Colin Tizzard has his team back firing on all cylinders so The Dutchman has to be respected.

He bolted up at the track three weeks ago in similar conditions in the Peter Marsh Chase over two furlongs less.

Stamina doesn’t look to be a problem and he will surely go close despite a hike in the weights if over those exertions.

Elsewhere, Wincanton stages one of the last recognised Champion Hurdle trials in the shape of the Betway Kingwell Hurdle (2.45pm).

We won’t know the final field until declaration stage later this morning, with CALL ME LORD and Ch’Tibello currently battling it out for favouritism in the ante-post markets.

The drift in the betting around the former suggests that he isn’t a guaranteed runner, but I’d fancy him strongly to see off Dan Skelton’s Ch’Tibello if they both line-up.

Call Me Lord was an impressive winner for his trainer Nicky Henderson at Sandown on the final day of last season’s jumps campaign and needed his reappearance run at Huntingdon back in November.

He looked mightily impressive when returning to heavy ground back at Sandown last month when bolting up in a valuable handicap hurdle.

Unbeaten now on heavy ground, the five-year-old will relish conditions at Wincanton and should have too much speed for Skelton’s Ch’Tibello who was outbattled by The New One last time.

That form is rock-solid, but I’m a little concerned about the form of his yard who just seem to have gone off the boil in recent weeks.

Elgin looks set to carry top weight but will surely struggle to give my classy selection 4lbs in these conditions.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Call Me Lord 2.45pm Wincanton

Wild West Wind e/w 3.15pm Haydock