Jasper Jolly

London businesses are looking forward to increased exports over the coming year, although exchange rate uncertainties remain the biggest barrier for British firms looking to sell abroad.

A balance of 23 per cent of firms in the capital expect overseas sales to increase over the next six months, the survey of over 1,000 British exporters by Lloyds Bank will reveal.

However, nerves about exporting remain in firms across the wider UK, with 53 per cent of firms who have reviewed their trading strategy saying they will prioritise domestic trade.

Read more: Pound falls as UK trade deficit widens again due to shrinking EU exports

Firms said exchange rate uncertainty was the biggest barrier to international trade: fluctuations in sterling, which were exacerbated by the Brexit vote in 2016, were cited by 42 per cent of UK firms.

Tariffs and quotas were the second-biggest concern, cited by 29 per cent of firms.

Yet decisions to limit exports could have consequences for firms putting all their eggs in the British economic basket, Lloyds said.

Clive Higglesden, head of trade in Lloyds’ global transaction banking arm, said lowering exposure to foreign markets could actually be risker. Firms “need to be conscious that they will be more heavily impacted by UK business cycles and could be left heavily exposed to a downturn in the UK economy”, he said.

Read more: UK exports in financial services jump to £95.7bn

Those exporters which are on the lookout for opportunities abroad cite the US as the biggest potential target market. Perceptions of the US opportunity have improved since the same point last year, when the ascent of Donald Trump to the US presidency cast doubts over the future trading regime.

British firms also see the US as the best bet for a trade deal post-Brexit, with 28 per cent of respondents saying the UK should prioritise a trans-Atlantic agreement against only 12 per cent favouring the EU. The US is currently the largest single-country trading partner for the UK, although the combined EU accounts for a larger total.

Read more: British exports pick up pace again