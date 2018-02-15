Betting: Carvalhal's Swans to down Owls on Hillsborough return

Ben Cleminson

After two-and-a-half seasons at Sheffield Wednesday, Owls fans would have hoped to see Carlos Carvalhal as a Premier League manager at Hillsborough.

That he is doing so as Swansea boss, not as Wednesday’s, is sure to add a bit of spice to Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round clash.

The Portuguese manager made it to the Championship play-offs twice in his first two campaigns in South Yorkshire, but missed out on both occasions as the Owls fell just short of a return to the promised land.

Expected to challenge for promotion again this season, Carvalhal’s men disappointed, and he was sacked just before Christmas with Wednesday in 15th.

Surprisingly, he then appeared four days later as Swansea manager – a move that many thought confirmed the then-bottom of the table Swans’ relegation.

Their revival since has been in no small part due to Carvalhal, who has lost just once in his 11 games in charge, beating Liverpool and Arsenal, and the Swans now sit a lofty 16th.

Premier League survival is still the priority, but the soundbite-friendly boss has spoken about the benefits a cup run can bring to a side’s confidence, seen in the thumping 8-1 replay win over Notts County in the last round.

Wednesday’s new boss Jos Luhukay hasn’t set the world alight since his arrival, winning just one league game from his five in charge, and this may be a match he could do without.

Given the extra strength of the Premier League side, and the motivation of Carvalhal to win, I don’t think Swansea should have too much trouble – and their 5/4 with Grosvenorsport.com looks a great price.

Pointers

Swansea - 5/4 (Grosvenorsport.com)