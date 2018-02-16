Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover tech, asset strategy and media. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

LabTech Investments

Chen Moravsky has been appointed chief executive of LabTech Investments, a technology led co-working and co-living company with an outstanding food, drink and entertainment space offer, underpinned by an over £2bn property portfolio. He was formerly deputy chief executive and chief financial officer of PPHE Hotel Group where he led the operational, fiscal and business development activities of the company. Chen has considerable experience in financial, property and business development. He has the skills and ability to roll out LabTech across the globe and make it one of the world’s leading co-working, co-living and entertainment tech companies.

Jupiter Asset Management

Jupiter Asset Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Talib Sheikh as head of strategy, multi-asset. He joins the business in June and will report directly to chief investment officer, Stephen Pearson. Talib’s experience across multiple asset classes means he is ideally placed to lead Jupiter’s strategic plans to build out the multi-asset business by offering investment capabilities that are relevant to our retail, wealth and institutional client base globally. Talib joins from JP Morgan Asset Management where as a managing director and portfolio manager he has worked nearly 20 years. He was instrumental in the formation and growth of the multi-asset solutions team since its inception in 2004. Talib has a strong performance track record over this time, managing a number of products including multi-asset income, target return and flexible balanced funds. Due to demand from clients across Europe and Asia, the strategies managed by Talib and the team have experienced significant AUM growth over the past five years. This includes the €24.5bn (£21.7bn) JP Morgan Global Income Fund and the one-year, three-year, five-year top decile JP Morgan Macro Opportunities Fund plus diversified institutional accounts.

Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group, the TV and multimedia content producer, has appointed David Galan as chief executive with immediate effect. David joined Zinc Media as chief financial officer in January 2016 and took on the additional role as chief operating officer in July 2016. The company has at the same time strengthened the group’s finance function with the appointment of Katie O’Reilly as part time interim director of finance. Katie is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and also has experience as a public company finance director, working for Bilby during 2016. Katie is already well acquainted with Zinc Media, having provided it with ad-hoc financial consultancy prior to her appointment.

