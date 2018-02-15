Royal Mail chief exec Moya Greene is joining the board of Rio Tinto

Courtney Goldsmith

Mining giant Rio Tinto has appointed the chief executive of Royal Mail Group to its board.

Moya Greene, who has led Royal Mail since 2010, has also held senior roles at Bombardier and the Toronto-Dominion Bank, and she is currently on the board of Easyjet.

Greene will join the board in the second half of 2018, while Paul Tellier, a non-executive director of Rio since 2007, will step down from the board after the company's annual general meeting on 2 May.

Rio Tinto chairman Jan du Plessis said Greene would bring an "invaluable insight" of both the private and public sectors "and, crucially, how they interact with each other".

Before delving into the corporate world, Greene also had a career in the Canadian civil service.

She will be the third woman to join the 11-member board.

Earlier this month, Royal Mail struck a long-awaited pensions deal with the Communication Workers Union, following which ETX Capital's senior market analyst Neil Wilson said it would be "job done" for Greene.

Having taken the business through a radical transformation, he predicted Greene would move on to allow a new, younger chief exec to take the business forward.

