Lynsey Barber

London remains the most attractive location in Europe for tech talent seeking to move for work, new figures reveal.

The capital attracted more foreign workers than other tech hubs across the continent, including Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam last year, according to data from London & Partners and LinkedIn.

Read more: Maybe it’s time we ditched fintech?

Both those within the EU and non-EU workers in the technology industry were drawn to the capital over other cities.

And separate data from Stack Overflow showed London also remains home to more software developers - over 250,000 - than any other location in Europe.

The figures ease some fears that the prospect of Brexit is putting tech talent off coming to the UK, but there were warning that efforts needed to continue to fight for access to talent.

“London is the tech capital of Europe and home to some of the best tech and creative minds from across the world," said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

"That’s why it’s vital that London’s tech businesses continue to have unrestricted access to the best tech talent from Europe and the rest of the world.

Read more: An IPO could be on the menu at Deliveroo

"The best way to do this is for London and the UK to remain part of the Single Market and customs union, and I will continue to lobby the government on this in order to protect our status as a global tech hub, while also investing in homegrown talent to ensure that young Londoners share in the benefits of digital growth.”

And head of LinkedIn in the UK Joshua Graff said: "It's clear that within the technology sector, London remains an incredibly attractive place for people to further their careers, develop new skills and find employment.

"We continue to encourage businesses to speak-up about why it's so important for companies to continue being able to seamlessly access skilled professionals from around the world."