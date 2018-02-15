TalkTalk walk walk? Invesco filings baffle investors

Oliver Gill

TalkTalk stoked confusion on Thursday after one of its largest shareholders appeared to ditch a stake worth tens of millions of pounds.

The telecoms firm announced shortly before lunchtime that fund management giant Invesco had reduced its interest in the firm from 16.26 per cent to 13.56 per cent.

Shares hit all-time lows on Thursday afternoon and ended the day over five per cent down.

On Monday regulatory filings showed Invesco increased its shareholding from 13.95 per cent to 16.26 per cent.

A source close to the firm said Thursday's changes rectified a system error calculating the number of shares in issue.

Last week TalkTalk substantially expanded its investor base, raising £200m through a share placing.

TalkTalk, Invesco and the London Stock Exchange declined to comment.

