Alys Key

Travel giant TUI has reported a pay gap among its workforce of more than 30 per cent in its UK business.

On average, women's pay was 31.2 per cent lower than men's in 2017. The result using median wages was similar, with a gap of 31.4 per cent.

The gap was largely accounted for by women dominating lower-paid jobs, especially in the company's retail sector, while men took more of the top jobs such as pilots.

"To make significant change in our gender pay gap will take time," the company said. "We are committed to increasing the number of females holding senior roles by reviewing and ensuring our attraction methods contain no bias in style, tone and language and are implementing unconscious bias training for our hiring managers."

The group's UK business is split into three entities: Airways, retail and TUI UK. Between them, the strands employ 12,040 people.

The most dramatic difference in pay was evident in the airways business, where the mean rate of women's pay is 57 per cent lower.

Of the 870 pilots employed by the group, who earn about £110,000 a year, just five per cent are women. This is after work to improve the ratio of women and men flying TUI's planes over the last two years.

In contrast, 79 per cent of the 2,500 cabin crew are women, earning an average salary of £26,272.

The gap is also evident at other airlines, with Easyjet currently facing shareholder questions over female representation on its board, as well as a 52 per cent overall gender pay gap.

TUI UK, which includes the majority of managers including the executive board, has a gap of 31 per cent for mean pay, while the average bonus for female employees in this division is 69 per cent lower than men.

TUI said it had work to do addressing the gender balance of its senior management, and in STEM-related jobs.

The most equal part of the company was its retail section, where the gap is 10 per cent. This is despite women dominating the workforce, making up 93 per cent of employees. Although men account for seven per cent of all retail workers, they make up 10 per cent of those in the highest pay bracket.

TUI also pointed out that 60 per cent of its retail employees work part time.

The company added: "We aim to reduce occupational segregation and encourage a more even gender split across the organisation. We will review our organisational design, including the full and part-time role balance, and continue the work already started in increasing our female pilot population."

