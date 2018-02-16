Developers hit out at accusations of landbanking by local councils

Helen Cahill

Developers have hit out at claims they are not acting on planning permissions handed out by local councils.

Research released today by the Local Government Association (LGA) shows more than 423,000 homes have been given planning permission, but have not been completed yet. The LGA said the figures showed councils should be given more powers over land where homes remained unbuilt.

However, Andrew Whitaker, planning director at the Home Builders Federation, said the study was "overly-simplistic", and that the majority of the permissions cited were either from developments which were under way, or were not full permissions.

"Housing delivery is up 74 per cent in four years and the fact more applications are being submitted demonstrates builders' commitment to build more," he said.

"Local authorities would better serve their residents by ensuring they have up-to-date local plans, more efficient processes and grant more buildable permissions instead of continually accusing developers of landbanking based on misleading the ill-thought through research."

In the Autumn Budget, Philip Hammond said he was commissioning a review of the gap between home starts and the number of planning permissions being granted to developers. He said that if there was evidence of landbanking by private developers, he would intervene in the housing market.