Thursday 15 February 2018 2:12pm

Burberry partners with Farfetch in e-commerce drive to cover 150 countries

 
Helen Cahill
Burberry is allowing shoppers in more than 150 countries to access its goods online following a deal with Farfetch, a technology platform for fashion.

The partnership will kick-off with an around-the-clock delivery service in London from Farfatch. The delivery service will be available for 24 hours after Burberry's 2018 catwalk show, an extension of the trend for allowing shoppers to access goods as soon as they've be shown on the catwalk.

Burberry will offer a "capsule collection" of products straight after the show, including it Rainbow check, a design made to celebrate the LGBT community.

Daniel Heaf at Burberry, said: “We are thrilled about our partnership with Farfetch. Burberry has led the way in digital and this is a natural and significant evolution for us as we seek to reach a young fashion-conscious consumer.

"We want the digital expression of our brand to represent the very best in brand and product storytelling whether on our own platforms or through our partners, and Farfetch customers globally can now access the full Burberry offer.”

Giorgio Belloli, chief commercial officer at Farfetch, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome Burberry to Farfetch as a direct brand partner. Our customers around the world love the brand, and working together means we can make sure lovers of fashion can have access to the greatest selection of Burberry products wherever they are in the world.”

