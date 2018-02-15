You may not know what Jeremy Corbyn thinks of Brexit, but today the Labour leader has been clear on what he thinks about Freddos.
In a shocking below to the British consumer, Cadbury-owner Mondelez increased the price of a Freddo to 30p last year. Corbyn has said in an interview for the Guardian that "we need to examine this question".
Asked why Freddos were constantly going up in price, Corbyn said: "I think there is a very obvious motive: those that make Freddos know it's popular, so they're making a bit more money.
"I think we need to examine this question in some detail to see if there is excessive profit-making by those who make Freddos - then they've got us to answer to."
Authors of the Freddo Index, Vouchercloud, have forecast even more price rises over the next decade:
|2005
|2010
|2015
|2020
|2025
|2030
|Freddo Price
|10p
|17p
|25p
|35p
|44p
|53p
|Freddo Price (with inflation)
|11p
|13p
|15p
|17p
|18p
|20p
Following the devaluation of sterling in 2016, many brands hiked prices on goods due to inflationary pressures. The rising price of commodities and imported ingredients also resulted in shrinkflation; manufacturers charged the same price for products, but reduced the size to save money.