Do you live near one of the new Lidl stores opening today?

Helen Cahill

Lidl is opening five new stores today, creating 200 jobs.

The fast-growing German discounter now has 700 stores, and is targeting 19 new store openings by the end of February. Lidl is investing £1.45bn in its UK expansion in 2017-18, money which has also been put towards 30 store renovations.

The stores welcoming shoppers for the first time today are in:

Edinburgh

Stockton

Hull

Polegate

Rosehill (South London).

Lidl said all of its new employees will earn the living wage, an hourly rate set by the Living Wage Foundation.

Ingo Fischer, Lidl UK director for expansion and development, said: