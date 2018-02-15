Do you live near one of the new Lidl stores opening today?

Lidl is opening five new stores today, creating 200 jobs.
The fast-growing German discounter now has 700 stores, and is targeting 19 new store openings by the end of February. Lidl is investing £1.45bn in its UK expansion in 2017-18, money which has also been put towards 30 store renovations.
The stores welcoming shoppers for the first time today are in:
- Edinburgh
- Stockton
- Hull
- Polegate
- Rosehill (South London).
Lidl said all of its new employees will earn the living wage, an hourly rate set by the Living Wage Foundation.
Ingo Fischer, Lidl UK director for expansion and development, said:
As the UK’s fastest growing supermarket, surpassing 700 stores is yet further proof of our ambitious rate of expansion across Britain.
It’s great that more people than ever before have access to our high quality, fresh and locally sourced products at incredible value, and that as a result, we’re able to create more jobs for local communities up and down the country.