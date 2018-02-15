Rebecca Smith

London was the busiest city in Europe for private jet travel last year, according to a new league table from PrivateFly compiling the top 20 airports across Europe.

The private jet booking service analysed industry figures from WingX-Advance to compile the rankings, with 79,000 departures and arrivals recorded by London airports on the list.

All of Europe's top 20 airports for private jets recorded growth last year, with a particularly strong showing for airports in the capital. The overall top ranked airport however, was Paris Le Bourget, racking up over 50,000 private flight movements - recording both arrivals and departures - over the year.

PrivateFly's chief executive Adam Twidell, said: "2017 was a business aviation success story in Europe, with overall activity up four per cent and charter (on-demand hire of a private jet) leading this recovery. And several London airports saw particularly impressive gains in private jet activity."

The airport with the most private jet growth in the rankings was Biggin Hill, which notched up a 16 per cent rise in year-on-year activity.

Twidell added:

With extended hours and a £15m investment plan putting it under the spotlight, Biggin Hill’s team have done a great job in the past few years to change perceptions of being a poor relation to its glossier rivals. With an attractive and competitive pricing strategy, and helicopter transfers to cut down transfer times to London, more and more customers are choosing it.

Top 20 private jet airports in Europe 1. Paris Le Bourget 2. Nice Cote d'Azur 3. Geneva 4. London Luton 5. Zurich 6. London Farnborough 7. Milan Linate 8. Moscow Vnukovo 9. Rome Ciampino 10. London Biggin Hill 11. Vienna Schwechat 12. Munich Munchen 13. Cannes Mandelieu 14. Stuttgart 15. Palma de Mallorca 16. Madrid Barajas 17. Berlin Schoenefeld 18. Ibiza 19. Vaclav Havel 20. London Oxford

Luton was crowned the UK's busiest private jet airport and fourth in Europe, though the analysis said its limited availability for private jets capped its growth at 2.1 per cent.

Twidell added that "one to watch" over the next year will be London Southend. Last month, it opened the Stobart Jet Centre, which is expected to help boost capacity available for private flights into the capital with a forecast of catering for 5,000 flights a year by 2022.

It will be open 24 hours a day nearly entirely throughout the year - closed on Christmas Day.

