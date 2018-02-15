Lucy White

Beleaguered engineering giant GKN has published its formal letter today attempting to sway shareholders from accepting a £7.4bn hostile bid from turnaround firm Melrose Industries.

As the clock keeps ticking towards the acceptance deadline, GKN has now termed Melrose's unsolicited bid "low price and high risk". It said the sum Melrose was offering "is a discount compared to average multiples of comparable transactions", and that the firm's management team "lacks relevant experience".

Melrose's cash-and-share offer represented a 22 per cent premium to GKN's share price before the process kicked off. GKN claimed this is low for a start, but is also misleading.

Read more: GKN considers giving shareholders more time to mull Melrose's hostile bid as it awaits national security feedback from the US

"Melrose's market capitalisation is significantly smaller than GKN's, the offer is 80 per cent in shares and Melrose brings no industrial synergies. As a result, GKN shareholders are funding most of the premium themselves, resulting in an actual premium of 10 per cent," wrote GKN's chairman Mike Turner.

Melrose has maintained that by merging GKN with its existing business, it will be able to create a stronger company. GKN counteracted this yesterday by saying it would generate a further £2.5bn of cash for shareholders.

Unless Melrose applies for an extension, the deadline for shareholder acceptance will fall on at the start of April.

Read more: GKN promises a £2.5bn cash windfall for shareholders in attempt to divert support from Melrose's £7.4bn hostile bid