Standard Life Aberdeen has been stripped of £109bn of assets it manages on behalf of life insurer Scottish Widows.

The fund management behemoth will lose revenue and take a £40m impairment charge as a result of losing its customer relationship with Scottish Widows' owner Lloyds Bank.

Standard Life Aberdeen shares fell over four per cent as stock markets opened this morning.

A review was kicked off six months ago by Scottish Widows and Lloyds Bank following the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.

The asset management tie-up created a "material competitor", Scottish Widows chief executive Antonio Lorenzo said, adding "It is now appropriate to review our long-term asset management arrangements to ensure they remain up-to-date and that customers continue to receive good service and investment performance.

Therefore, we will begin an in-depth assessment of the market to identify a long-term strategic partner, or partners, to manage the current £109bn of assets.

The co-heads of Standard Life Aberdeen Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert said they were "disappointed" by Scottish Widows' decision.

"We will be discussing the implications of this with Lloyds Banking Group and Scottish Widows," they said in a statement.

The firm said associated lost revenue would be less than five per cent of total 2017 sales.

