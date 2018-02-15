Alys Key

The UK's burgeoning creative industries are on track to create 1,000 new jobs a week in the next decade, according to new research.

As well as growing quickly, the sector is also expected to add roles which are robot-proof in the face of a coming automation wave, according to a report by Nesta and the Creative Industries Council.

Three quarters of the jobs created will be concentrated in urban arts and culture hubs, with London among the top cities for growth in both the number of creative businesses and the rate of employment.

London had more than 90,000 creative businesses in 2016, while Manchester, Luton and Birmingham were also hotspots.

Read more: Culture secretary Matt Hancock has just launched his own app

Matt Hancock, the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said: “The creative industries are one of our strongest cultural calling cards, with British artists accounting for one in every eight album sales around the world, millions of tourists visiting Britain to see our world-leading art and design and UK-produced films regularly topping international box offices."

On average, the creative industries grew twice as fast as other sectors so far this decade. Local economies increased creative employment by an average of 11 per cent between 2011 and 2014. This means the industry is on track to create 1,000 new jobs a week up to 2030.

"The government will do all we can, through our Industrial Strategy, to help our creative industries keep up this momentum," he added.

Read more: A lack of diversity in engineering could hold up the industrial strategy