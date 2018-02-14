Frank Dalleres

Former FedEx Cup winner Bill Haas has been left “shaken up” but not seriously hurt after a sports car he was travelling in crashed in Los Angeles, killing the driver.

The American was a passenger in a Ferrari which collided with a BMW, whose driver suffered serious injuries, and a third vehicle, which was being driven by the Hollywood actor Luke Wilson, on Tuesday evening.

The man driving Haas was a member of a local family that the golfer had been staying with ahead of the Genesis Open, at Riviera Country Club to the west of the city, which starts on Thursday.

Jay Haas, Bill’s father and a fellow professional who now plays on the PGA Tour Champions for seniors, said his son had hurt his leg but not broken any bones. He added: “Bill was very fortunate.”

Haas junior’s manager Allen Hobbs said: “While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and more importantly his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time.”

Hobbs added that Haas, the current world No65, had withdrawn from the Genesis Open, where Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are among the entrants.

Wilson, 46, the elder brother of fellow actor Owen Wilson and a star of films including Legally Blonde and the Royal Tenenbaums, was not hurt.

