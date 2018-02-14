Catherine Neilan

The City has welcomed Boris Johnson's pro-growth vision for managed divergence - and once again pressed for the financial services blueprint written by the IRSG to be adopted.

The foreign secretary's Valentine's Day speech was derided for its attempts to heal the divisions between Remainers and Leavers while his comments about organic carrots and tourism to Thailand were seized upon as signs of incompetence.

However the policy nub of his speech - that of selective alignment - was welcomed by those in financial services.

Johnson said: "It's all about who decides. When it comes to EU standards for washing machines or hairdryers or whatever, it may make sense for us to remain in alignment as a matter of choice, as something we elect to do.

"But I don't think we should commit as a matter of treaty that for ever and a day we should be forever locked in permanent congruence with the EU."

Johnson said there may be "good environmental arguments" against changing rules on certain products but added that "when we are not around the table" we should not have laws imposed on us. He also indicated that freedom of movement for highly skilled people should be retained.

"We would be mad to go through this process of extraction and not take advantage of what it brings," he added, stressing that the "Brexit levers" could help shift our economy from low-productivity and low wage to high productivity and high wage.

TheCityUK chief executive Miles Celic said: “Boris Johnson is right to underline the need for the UK to strike a deal with the EU that wouldn’t leave it a rule taker, especially given its position as the world’s leading international financial centre.

"Ultimately the industry wants to see a pro-growth Brexit that is in the interests of people across the UK and the EU, ensures mutual access to the best and brightest talent and sees the UK open for business to trade with the rest of the world. This end-state must be the guiding light for the negotiations.”

A CityUK spokesman added: "The joy of mutual recognition is that it allows you to diverge in a managed way... The Mark Hoban/IRSG model is the only model that would allow levels of access that we want and still allow for divergence – that is why pushing for it over equivalence."

The City of London Corporation and TheCityUK are still embarking on their tour of European capital cities to win over the EU27.

Despite recent reports that Brussels was minded to reject the blueprint, one City figure said the mood was receptive.

"Everyone has to set out an absolutist and stark position now so when they make concessions later it doesn’t seem like a loss," he said. "A lot of the rhetoric is pure froth."