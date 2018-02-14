Emma Haslett

It caused hundreds of flights to be cancelled after it caused City Airport to be closed for a full day - but a massive World War Two bomb found in the River Thames on Monday has finally been detonated.

The 500kg bomb, which also led to a part suspension of the DLR and evacuations of local homes as police warned people to avoid the area, was detonated in the waters off Shoeburyness at midday today.

A spokesman for the Navy said bad weather meant the 1.5m device couldn't be detonated yesterday: instead, a diver team guarded it overnight, until calmer weather today.

Lieutenant Commander Jonny Campbell, the officer in charge of Southern Diving Unit 2, said the operation to remove the bomb was "extremely successful".

“Royal Navy bomb disposal experts are called out roughly every 18 hours to incidents such as this and we are well trained and well placed to deal with them. We are pleased that London City Airport was able to reopen yesterday while we safely detonate the device well away from any public areas out at sea.”

Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport, added: “Monday’s events caused a lot of disruption, not least for our local residents and passengers, but flights returned to normal on Tuesday.

"The collaboration between the Royal Navy, the Metropolitan Police, the Army and the London Borough of Newham represented an excellent example of London emergency planning.”

Read more: London City Airport is running as normal after World War II bomb removed