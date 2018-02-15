Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, real estate and analytics. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has expanded its UK Healthcare Advisory team with the appointment of highly-experienced specialist Henry Harris as partner. Henry joins from Lambert Smith Hampton where he was the director responsible for healthcare. Previously, he was head of healthcare at Edward Symmons and has 20 years’ experience in the care sector. His clients include leading lenders to the sector, operators, developers, investors, local authorities and NHS Trusts. The arrival of Harris further boosts Cushman & Wakefield’s healthcare offering which has grown rapidly since being established in 2016 and was most recently strengthened by the arrival of London’s leading independent specialist David Kerr. Henry brings vast industry knowledge and experience to the firm’s already-thriving team.

Colliers International

Global real estate adviser, Colliers International has announced the appointment of Martyn Munford as head of valuation, City office and a director within its valuation and advisory team. He joins from CBRE where he was a director in their central London valuation and advisory services team for the last eight years. Martyn has valued a number of high profile buildings in the City and Docklands including 30 St Mary Axe, EC3; 20 Fenchurch Street, EC3; 10 Upper Bank Street, E14; and 1 & 5 Bank Street, E14 for a variety of lending and acquisition purposes. At Colliers, Martyn will be responsible for supporting clients and further developing valuation and advisory services in the City of London. As a highly experienced valuation professional, he brings with him unrivalled contacts which will go a long way in helping to grow Colliers’ valuations business.

Quant Insight

Quant Insight (QI), the macro analytics firm that applies innovative quantitative techniques to financial markets, has appointed Garrett Curran, former CEO of Credit Suisse UK, as the latest addition to QI’s advisory board. At the same time, QI also announced the recent expansion of their sales team: Dominic Bidwell and Rik Tremerie joined QI in September and December 2017 respectively, reporting to Ernest Van Vredenburch, managing director of sales. Garrett joins Quant Insight’s advisory board with 22 years’ experience in investment banking, both in London and New York. Most recently, he was CEO of Credit Suisse in the UK and the bank’s chief client officer in EMEA, whilst also managing and supervising their global markets EMEA client business, with responsibilities spanning strategy, operational management, supervision, culture and senior client relationships.

