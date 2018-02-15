Courtney Goldsmith

British supermarkets should cut at least 2p off a litre of petrol and diesel as the price of wholesale fuel falls, the motorist group RAC will say today.

It comes after a petrol price war kicked off last week with three of the big four supermarkets slashing prices at the pumps by 2p a litre.

The RAC said this move was welcome, but because prices vary regionally, the average price paid for supermarket fuel was only reduced by a penny a litre, with petrol moving to 118.46p on Tuesday while diesel fell to 120.84p.

The average price of fuel paid across all UK forecourts was hardly changed, edging about 0.5p a litre lower.

“In order to be fair to motorists the big four supermarket fuel retailers should really make further cuts as the wholesale price is still falling," said RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams.

"There is clearly scope for both petrol and diesel to be slashed by another 2p a litre at least. We hope they are not resting on their laurels, thinking they’ve done enough to keep motorists quiet by announcing some cuts last week when the wholesale price continues to go lower and lower."

