Bitcoin jumps back above $9,000

Courtney Goldsmith

Bitcoin has shot back over $9,000 today for the first time since the beginning of the month.

The cryptocurrency rose more than 7.5 per cent to $9,157.05 at the time of writing after trading at subdued levels for the past week and a half.

It's a bit of good news for the cryptocurrency which has had a tough start to the year.

The price of the volatile asset dropped from its all-time high of nearly $20,000 at the end of 2017, and in January it sustained its biggest monthly loss since 2015.

Earlier in February, bitcoin's price fell below $7,000.

