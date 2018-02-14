Passengers evacuated from planes at Heathrow after accident on the airfield

Caitlin Morrison

Passengers have been evacuated from planes at Heathrow, after a "serious accident" involving two vehicles on the airfield, according to reports.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We are dealing with a serious accident involving two vehicles on the airfield. We are working closely with the emergency services and updates will follow. The airfield remains open and we will work to minimise disruption to our passengers’ journeys."

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

