What to expect from Boris Johnson's Valentine's Day Brexit speech

Catherine Neilan

Boris Johnson will use his major speech on Brexit in attempt to unite Remainers and Leavers, emphasising that leaving the EU should offer “not grounds for fear, but hope”.

Speaking in London, the foreign secretary will set out his vision of a path for an outward-facing, liberal, and global Britain following our exit from the EU. He is expected to make the case for regulatory divergence from the EU, as reported earlier this week by City A.M.

Johnson will call on those determined to stop Brexit "and to frustrate the will of the people" to look forward to the opportunities of a post-Brexit Britain instead.

"I believe [reversing the referendum] would be a disastrous mistake that would lead to permanent and ineradicable feelings of betrayal," he will say. "We cannot and will not let it happen."

“But if we are to carry this project through to national success – as we must – then we must also reach out to those who still have anxieties. I want to try today to anatomise at least some of those fears and to show to the best of my ability that they are unfounded, and that the very opposite is usually true: that Brexit is not grounds for fear but hope," he will add.

Johnson will also urge pro-Leavers to work with those on the other side to make a success of Brexit.

“It is not good enough to say to Remainers – you lost, get over it; because we must accept that many are actuated by entirely noble sentiments, a real sense of solidarity with our European neighbours and a desire for the UK to succeed.”