Ross McLean

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola salivated at his side’s quadruple-winning potential after they trounced Basel to take a giant stride towards the Champions League quarter-finals.

Ilkay Gundogan, who netted again in the second period, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero scored within a nine-minute salvo in the first half as City seized control of their last-16 tie against the shellshocked Swiss champions.

“We are still in February and in the Premier League we are in an amazing position and we are almost in the quarter-finals, we are in one final [Carabao Cup] and on Monday we have the opportunity to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Game by game,” said Guardiola.

City skipper Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, has demanded a repeat performance in the second leg on 7 March. He said: “In these kind of situations it is about more than going through. If we have a draw at home that won’t give us a good feeling.”

The first-leg die was cast inside 25 minutes as Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Aguero all scored. Gundogan curled home City’s fourth eight minutes after the restart and was denied a hat-trick by Basel goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.