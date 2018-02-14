Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover tax, hotels and leisure and asset management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

EY

EY today announces the appointment of Kate Barton as the new EY global tax leader. As EY global vice chair – tax, Kate will oversee all aspects of EY tax strategy and operations. In this role, Kate will also lead the EY tax executive committee and become a member of the EY global executive, its most senior body focused on the delivery of the EY Vision 2020 strategy. Kate brings deep and relevant experience to the new role, having extensive, proven experience in providing international tax services and working with large multinational, public companies. She also has helped companies develop and implement domestic and international tax planning and compliance strategies. Kate currently serves as EY Americas vice chair – tax, overseeing the largest tax revenues in all EY areas. Kate is a member of committees including the EY Americas operating executive and the EY global practice group.

JLL

JLL has appointed hotel and leisure rating specialist Joe Slater to its rating team in London. Joe joins JLL as a director from his role at the valuation office agency. Joe has worked as a specialist hotel and leisure rating surveyor for over 10 years, with a particular specialism in the hospitality industry. He has expertise in all areas of rating law and receipts and expenditure valuation. At JLL, Joe will join a 33-strong rating team based in six locations across the UK where he will focus on developing the hotel rating business. This follows the recent expansion of the firm’s rating teams both in the midlands and Scotland. Joe joined the VOA in 2009 and was responsible for the hospitality sector nationally with a particular specialism in the central London luxury hotel market and national chain operated hotels.

Barings Emerging Europe Trust

Barings Emerging Europe Trust announces that Frances Daley, FCA MCSI, a non-executive director of the company since April 2014, has been appointed chair with immediate effect. Frances succeeds Steven Bates, who has been chairman since January 2010. Frances Daley trained as a chartered accountant and spent nine years in corporate finance with Royal Bank of Canada and Ernst & Young followed by 18 years in various chief financial officer roles which included 10 years in the leisure industry. For the last five years, Frances was group finance director of the private equity backed Lifeways Group, the UK’s largest provider of specialist support to adults with learning disabilities and mental health needs. She is also chair of Haven House Children’s Hospice and chair of James Allen’s Girls’ School.

