Police are currently investigating an "incident" at Parliament in Westminster, a House of Commons spokesperson said.

A police officer told Press Association that a suspicious package had been found, and said: "We haven’t been told much but a package has been left... It won’t be anything to worry about."

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence around the Houses of Parliament.

Heavy police activity around ministerial corridor... A House of Commons Spokesperson said: “The Police are currently investigating an incident on the Parliamentary Estate. — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) February 13, 2018

The Met Police have been contacted for further details.

Parliament is currently in recess, with MPs on a break until 20 February.

