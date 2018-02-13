Tuesday 13 February 2018 1:45pm

Police investigating "incident" on Parliamentary Estate

 
Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Preparations Ahead Of Funeral Of Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher
There is reported to be a heavy police presence at Parliament this afternoon (Source: Getty)

Police are currently investigating an "incident" at Parliament in Westminster, a House of Commons spokesperson said.

A police officer told Press Association that a suspicious package had been found, and said: "We haven’t been told much but a package has been left... It won’t be anything to worry about."

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence around the Houses of Parliament.

The Met Police have been contacted for further details.

Parliament is currently in recess, with MPs on a break until 20 February.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Tags