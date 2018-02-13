Soaring sales at Gucci pushed Kering's revenue above €15bn

Helen Cahill

Strong sales growth at Gucci boosted Kering Group's sales above €15bn (£13.3bn) in 2017.

In the fourth quarter sales rose 27 per cent to €4.26bn, while annual revenues jumped 25 per cent to €15.5bn.

Sales at Gucci have been driving the group's success. For the year, Gucci's sales soared by 42 per cent, rising from €4.4bn to €6.2bn. Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent and the group's other luxury brands brought in €1.2bn, €1.5bn and €1.9bn respectively.

Rogerio Fujimori, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said Gucci had sustained strong sales growth against tough comparables. All of Kering's luxury brands grew ahead of analysts' expectations.

However, Fujimori added: "While we continue to view Kering as a core luxury holding, inevitable growth normalisation for Gucci, gradual pace of recovery for Bottega Veneta and relatively higher expectations than peers may cap the shares this year."

Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive of Kering, said: "Kering delivered a phenomenal year in 2017.

"Gucci, whose performance was nothing short of spectacular, is amplifying its desirability across all markets. Saint Laurent is on a rapid growth track, while Bottega Veneta pursues its redeployment."