The Treasury Select Committee will publish the explosive report into Royal Bank of Scotland's global restructuring unit (RBS GRG) on Tuesday, with its chair Nicky Morgan saying the City watchdog has "lost control" of process.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has until Friday to provide the report, which details allegations of serious wrongdoing by former employees of the state-owned bank, or else be found in contempt of Parliament.

Morgan said: “A version of the report is now in the public domain. The FCA has completely lost control of the publication process."

Copies of the report have already been shared widely. Morgan today wrote to the FCA to compel them to provide it to the committee. If her committee colleagues agree – which is highly likely – the report will then be published using parliamentary privilege, without any redactions.

Morgan said: “The committee will meet when Parliament returns on Tuesday 20th February. At that meeting, I will be asking members to agree to publish the final, unredacted report under parliamentary privilege as soon as possible.”

The FCA has faced criticism from across the political spectrum for its handling of the report into scandal. The report was commissioned by consulting firm Promontory over four years ago, but has not been revealed to the general public.

Some of the findings from the report have already been made public, including one memo by an ex-RBS staff member which told colleagues to "let customers hang themselves".

The FCA says it is legally impossible for it to publish the report without the consent of every potentially identifiable individual. It has also warned the Treasury Select Committee that publication of the report might prejudice future reports.

