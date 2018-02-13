Oliver Gill

The government has appointed London 2012 hockey bronze medallist Anne Panter to the board of UK Sport.

Panter pursued a career in finance with Goldman Sachs after retiring from the sport following the games.

Panter, who was a member of the team delivering the controversial report into British Cycling and historical allegations of bullying, subsequently moved into the commercial sports sector.

She is also an executive board member of the International Hockey Federation.

Today's appointment by the culture secretary is for a term of three years.

Panter's pay may be something of a fall from her days at Goldman – she will receive £218 per day for her services to UK Sport.

The board of UK Sport – which decides the level of Olympic funding awarded to individual sports each cycle – meets every two months "to provide strategic direction to the organisation, as well as considering and making decisions on those recommendations put forward by UK Sport's various panels". It is chaired by former Olympic rower Dame Katherine Grainger.

